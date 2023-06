Denver Police reported northbound Interstate 25 closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday from Alameda to 8th avenues due to a shooting investigation.

A Twitter user posted a video of the scene, which appeared to show a white tent blocking drivers' view of a possible victim and several police cars.

A police official said one person has died and another is in critical condition. No arrests appear to have been made by press time.

Denver Police officials said updates will be released when available.