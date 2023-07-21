The Denver Police Department is investigating a crash that killed two people early Friday.

Police responded to the crash in the area of 53rd Avenue and Dearborn Street, the department said on its Twitter feed at 2:39 a.m.

The area is just south of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

Two people, the driver and passenger, both died in the crash. The Office of the Medical Examiner said it will release the victims' identities when next of kin are notified.

The fatal crash was one of two crashes in Denver early on Friday.

At 2:59 a.m., police said a crash occurred between a vehicle and pedestrian on Colorado Boulevard and Virginia Avenue, just east of Hyde Park.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, though the extent of the injuries was not immediately clear, the department said, adding the driver stayed on scene.

So far, there have been 150 crashes with serious bodily injury and 23 traffic fatalities in 2023, according to the City and County of Denver's crash data.