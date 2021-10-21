The exit ramp from northbound E-470 to Interstate 25 in Thornton will close over the weekend for construction, according to the E-470 Public Highway Authority.

The ramp at Exit 47 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, the authority said.

During the closure, crews will replace a sign over the exit ramp that directs drivers to northbound and southbound I-25. The current sign is 20 years old and has lost its reflectiveness, the authority said.

As a detour, drivers traveling on E-470 should exit at York Street to reach northbound I-25 via Colorado Highway 7 and southbound I-25 via 144th Avenue.

Message boards will be put in place ahead of the closure, the authority said. This includes instructions on how to reach I-25 using the detour.

The work is weather-dependent and subject to change.