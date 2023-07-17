A car fire inside the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel shut down both directions of travel on Interstate 70 around 1 p.m. Monday.

Colorado State Patrol said the call came in just before 1 p.m., with reports of a car on fire inside the westbound bore, with heavy, thick smoke billowing from the exhaust fans. The fire also set off the sprinklers inside the tunnel.

Troopers went inside the tunnel with firefighters to extinguish the fire. Everyone inside the car escaped safely.

The car was towed with assistance from state troopers, who removed the car from the tunnel.

According to Denver Gazette news partner 9News, the interstate has since reopened to traffic.