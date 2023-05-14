Aurora Police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning on Chambers Road near Interstate 70, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a "rollover crash" on Chambers Road near East 38th Avenue at 1:28 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered it was not a rollover, but a broadside crash.

An initial investigation determined a red 2012 Ford F250 was southbound on North Chambers Road and a gold 2000 Infinity I30 sedan was making a left turn from the eastbound I-70 off-ramp onto North Chambers Road when the two vehicles collided. The Ford crashed into the side of the Infinity and then went off the roadway and down an embankment on the west side of the roadway.

The adult male driver of the Infinity did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver and passenger of the Ford, both adult males, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, but intoxication is possibly a contributing factor to the crash. Crash reconstruction will help determine fault and speed.

The deceased driver's name, as well as the official cause and manner of death, will be released by the Adams County Coroner's office.

Any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage who hasn't already spoken to police, is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

This marks the 21st traffic-related fatality this year.