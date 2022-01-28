The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) on Tuesday will increase fines for drivers who park illegally.
The department announced that most fines will increase by $10 on Friday. Several others will increase between $40 and $225 per violation, according to the department.
The increase comes after DOTI completed its first comprehensive review of its fee schedule and parking code violations in 15 years. The review found the city's median citation amounts were lower than other cities in Colorado and across the country.
For instance, drivers who illegally parked in a loading zone in Denver prior to Feb. 1 were fined $25, which was $25 less than the same citation in Colorado Springs and $70 less than in Portland, according to the department.
The greatest increase is for large vehicle parking violations which will increase fines from $25 to $250. Officials said the increase was caused by the rising number of semi trucks and other large vehicles parking in residential neighborhoods.
"Not only does this take up valuable curb space, but it also interferes with the quality, enjoyment, and safety of the people who live in those neighborhoods," the release from the city read.
Fines for drivers who illegally park in an accessible parking space will also increase from $150 to $250, while vehicles in or blocking bike lanes, sidewalks or cross walks will increase to $65, according to the department.
Officials anticipate the increase in fines will lead to an additional $6.4 million in collections, according to the department.