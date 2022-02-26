Five people were killed and three others were injured during a crash on Friday night in Commerce City, according to the Commerce City Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a crash around 9:30 p.m. at U.S. Highway 85 and East 112th Avenue. Authorities located eight people at the crash site and pronounced four of them dead on scene, police said.
Four others were transported to a local hospital. One of the individuals has since died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
Authorities have not identified the victims.
Police said a witness told investigators that the collision occurred at the intersection after a SUV turned west onto 112th Avenue, while another vehicle was headed south at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 85.
Excessive speed is believed to have been a contributing factor to the crash, police said.