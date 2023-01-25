A fatal bus crash in Fort Collins left one pedestrian dead Tuesday, according to a news release.
Fort Collins police responded to the crash at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Portner Road in Fort Collins.
Officers found an adult male with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.
Police declined to release both the victim, and bus driver's, identifications.
The driver was not injured, police said, and was not believed to be impaired at the time of the crash, according to the release. No other details about the crash were provided.
The Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team responded to take over the investigation due to its severity.
"This is a tragic situation for everyone involved," Fort Collins Police Deputy Chief Greg Yeager said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted and their families."
The investigation is ongoing.