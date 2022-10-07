night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Getty Images

The Greeley Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday that killed one person and injured three others.

Around 4:17 a.m. Thursday, a GMC truck collided with a Kia Soul at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street in Greeley. 

The truck's driver, a 57-year-old male, left the scene with minor injuries. The Kia Soul occupants, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25, were transported to the hospital for serious injuries. The 71-year-old male died and the Weld County Coroner will release his identity after they notify next-of-kin.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident and charges have not been pressed against either driver. 

Police urge any witnesses to contact Officer B. Little at 970-373-9402.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.