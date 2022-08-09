Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Belleview Avenue in the Denver Tech Center early Tuesday morning.
The closure is due to a hazmat spill causing all northbound lanes to be closed, according to Greenwood Village, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.
The interstate closure is from Mile Point 189.9 to Mile Point 199.4 in Greenwood Village, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
The alternate route is to exit Belleview and return to I-25 using the on-ramp from Belleview.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.