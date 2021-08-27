One person is dead following a head-on collision early Friday morning in Commerce City.

First responders were sent to the 8900 block of Tower Road after reports of a head-on collision involving two vehicles around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered a pickup truck and a garbage truck had collided in the southbound lanes of Tower Road, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation found the pickup truck, headed northbound, crossed the center median and collided into the garbage truck.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was uninjured, according to the release.

Tower Road was closed for several hours Friday as an investigation continued.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Commerce City Police Department at 303-288-1535.