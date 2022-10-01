The victim of Thursday's hit-and-run in Wheat Ridge, Carmen Cennamo, 55, died Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
On Thursday at 8:51 p.m., Cennamo fell into the street and was hit by a vehicle on West 41st Avenue at Kipling Street, according to police.
His cause of death was cerebral injuries caused by the passing vehicle, according to the coroner. He died in the ICU at Lutheran Medical Center at 11:33 a.m.
Police ask the public for help locating the driver. Witnesses described the vehicle as a blue or teal sedan.
The fatality was one of two hit-and-run fatalities this week. The second occurred in Lakewood on Thursday.