A fuel truck crash on Interstate 25 early Thursday caused the full closure of the highway between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The crash was first reported by Thornton Police just after 3:45 a.m. The tanker truck overturning caused a large fuel spill over a wide area. The resulting cleanup operations kept the highway closed for hours as the morning rush hour approached.
Only one person, the driver of the truck, was injured. Police declined to comment on the severity of the driver's injuries, nor would they provide his identification. He was transported to a local hospital.
The N/B on-ramp from 84th Ave to I-25 is now open. Crews continue to work on clean-up. Please be patient and continue to use Washington St, Huron St, & 104th Ave. Updates here… pic.twitter.com/CsSghGTdLO— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 22, 2022
Police believe only the truck was involved in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing. They declined to comment about potential traffic violations. As of 8:47 a.m. Thursday, Thornton police said I-25 was completely reopened in a tweet.
The 84th Street bridge, which was also closed for a time, was undamaged.