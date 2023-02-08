After several hours Wednesday, police were able to contact a person standing on the overpass on Interstate 25 near 19th Street and re-opened the southbound HOV lane, according to a Denver Police Department tweet.

The southbound HOV ramp on Interstate 25 into downtown Denver at 19th Street was closed for several hours from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday while Denver police worked to “contact a person on the overpass.”

At 2 p.m., Denver Police tweeted that they made contact with the person and transported them to the hospital. All lanes were re-opened shortly after.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure of the express lane “due to police activity” about 8:30 a.m., and the Denver Police Department confirmed they were on the scene in a 9:20 a.m. tweet.

I-25 northbound entrance ramp was closed from 20th Street (HOV Lane) near Coors Field as well, but also reopened.

Denver police remind residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.