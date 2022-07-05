mudflow i-70 glenwood canyon

Mudflow spilling onto Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon at mile point 120 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. 

 Photo courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation

Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon has reopened after the roadway was closed due to a flash flood warning.

Both directions of the roadway were closed between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero — specifically, between mile markers 116 and 133, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

The National Weather Service issued the warning around 3:30 p.m. and expired at 5 p.m.

