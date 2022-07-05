Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon has reopened after the roadway was closed due to a flash flood warning.
I-70 is closed between mile-markers 116 and 133 both directions, Glenwood Springs and Dotsero, due to a flash flood warning. pic.twitter.com/ILiqiXfWUS— Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) July 5, 2022
Both directions of the roadway were closed between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero — specifically, between mile markers 116 and 133, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
The National Weather Service issued the warning around 3:30 p.m. and expired at 5 p.m.