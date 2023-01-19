After an overnight closure, both directions of Interstate 70 between Airpark and the Kansas border have reopened to traffic.
Westbound I-70 and eastbound I-70 from Airpark to Kansas were reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon, according to Colorado State Patrol. One lane is still closed from mile marker 312 to 313.
CSP is in the process of clearing a crash that happened on I-70 Wednesday afternoon. At 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, CSP said on Twitter that they shut down I-70 in both directions from Airpark Road to the Kansas state line for a multivehicle crash. No alternate routes were suggested, as I-76 was also closed.
The crash involved nine semis and 12 passenger vehicles, CSP said on Twitter. There were no injuries reported as of Wednesday, CSP said in the tweet.