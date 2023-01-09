Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash, including at CMV, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Approximately 7:10 a.m., CSP received a call about a crash on I-70 near mile marker 207 east of Silverthorne, involving two semi-trucks and a pickup truck, according to CSP.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital, said CSP.

One of the semi-trucks rolled over and spilled its load of steel pipes.

A detour around the crash via U.S. 6, over Loveland Pass is in place.

Crews estimated that the lane closures would last a minimum of three hours, CSP said. As of 10 a.m., westbound lanes were still closed.