Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash, including at CMV, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Approximately 7:10 a.m., CSP received a call about a crash on I-70 near mile marker 207 east of Silverthorne, involving two semi-trucks and a pickup truck, according to CSP.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital, said CSP.

One of the semi-trucks rolled over and spilled its load of steel pipes.

The lanes reopened to traffic just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

No further information was released on the crash.