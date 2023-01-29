A Sunday morning shooting on Interstate 70 resulted in one injury and hours of lanes closures in Wheat Ridge. The highway reopened just before 1 p.m. according to Wheat Ridge Police.

The shooting occurred near the I-70 and Ward Road exit. Police announced the road closure at 9:45 a.m. as they conducted an investigation in the two far right lanes of the highway.

The driver of a semi-truck was shot and injured as a result of what WRPD are calling an "altercation." Police said he is expected to survive. They did not release any suspect information, but asked for the public's assistance with the investigation.

Wheat Ridge Police asked any witnesses, or those with information, to contact JEFFCOM at 303-980-7300.