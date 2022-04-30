Two people were killed and another person was injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash on C470 in Highlands Ranch on Saturday.
State troopers were sent to the area of C470 and Lucent Boulevard just after 2 p.m. after reports of the crash, said Sgt. Troy Kessler, a spokesman with the Colorado State Patrol.
A 34-year-old man and child died in the crash and were pronounced dead on scene. Another child, 8, suffered a broken arm, Kessler said.
The victims have not been identified.
An investigation into what led to the crash is underway. Kessler did not know whether speed, drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
C470 remains open while the investigation takes place, however, the westbound express lane is currently closed.