A man trying to run from Colorado State Patrol troopers during a traffic stop died after a car hit him Thursday morning.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, a trooper stopped a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of C-470 going toward I-70, according to a CSP news release.

As the trooper approached the vehicle to talk to the driver, the driver got out, appearing impaired.

While the trooper tried to ID the driver, he got back into the vehicle on the passenger side and climbed into the driver's seat.

The trooper tasered him to prevent him from fleeing, but he removed the taser probes, started the vehicle and drove down a grassy median, over a retaining wall and onto the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to westbound Highway 6 toward Golden, according to the release.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran across the off-ramp, jumped over another concrete barrier and onto eastbound I-70, where a passing vehicle hit and killed him.

The vehicle's driver remained on scene, according to the release.

A multijurisdictional crash investigation team is handling the ongoing investigation. Investigators released no identifications of those involved.