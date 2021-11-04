A man was killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run rollover crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on the northbound interstate near East 6th Avenue.

Responding officers found the man ejected from his vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on witness statements, police said they believe the man was driving in a Subaru Outback in the far-left lane when a dark-colored SUV sped by in the middle lane and cut in front of the Subaru.

The back of the SUV hit the front of the Subaru, causing the Subaru to lose control and rollover, police said. The man was the only occupant of the Subaru and the only person injured in the crash.

After the crash, the driver of the SUV continued northbound on I-225 without stopping, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash, has footage of it or has information about the SUV is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this crash. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office after his family has been notified, police said.