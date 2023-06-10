Police Lights (copy)

A motorcyclist died in a crash involving another vehicle in Denver Friday night.

The crash happened at Colfax Avenue and Quebec Street, about three miles east of the Denver Zoo, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department. 

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Just before noon Saturday, police said on Twitter that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead. 

Colfax Avenue was closed when the crash happened and has since re-opened.

Police have not released any further information and the crash investigation is ongoing, according to the tweet. 

