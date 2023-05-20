A motorcyclist died in a crash early Saturday, marking Aurora's 23rd fatal vehicle crash this year.

Officers responded to the single-motorcycle crash on East Centretech Parkway in Aurora early Saturday, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet at 12:37 a.m.

The area is in front of the Raytheon building, just west of the Buckley Space Force Base.

The male driver appears to have lost control of the motorcycle, crashing it on the roadway, according to the tweet.

Just before 10 a.m., police announced on Twitter that the man was pronounced dead.

Police do not know the exact cause of the crash, according to the tweet. The investigation is ongoing.

The coroner's office will release the driver's identity.

This was the 23rd fatal vehicle crash of 2023, according to the tweet.