Aurora police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday morning. 

The Aurora Police Department said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Quintero Street. 

Police said the motorcycle was westbound on Iliff when it struck a Honda SUV traveling southbound on Quintero. Investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and disregarded the red light at the intersection. 

The male driver of the Honda was uninjured. The male motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital, where he died Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The death is the 47th traffic-related death this year in Aurora, police said. The man's identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Aurora police said a final speed determination is pending scientific reconstruction of the crash. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

