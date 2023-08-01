Eastbound I-70 is closed in Golden near the U.S. 6 exit due to a multi-vehicle crash caused by a suspect out of Denver, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE: As of 9:30 p.m., I-70 has been re-opened, according to information from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The incident was reported via the agency’s Twitter account at 5:42 p.m. The suspect has not been identified.

The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a travel alert stating that eastbound traffic must detour at the C-470 exit.

Authorities anticipate a closure of several hours. Alternate routes are advised.

This is a developing story and will be updated.