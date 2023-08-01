Eastbound I-70 is closed in Golden near the U.S. 6 exit due to a multi-vehicle crash caused by a suspect out of Denver, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: As of 9:30 p.m., I-70 has been re-opened, according to information from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The incident was reported via the agency’s Twitter account at 5:42 p.m. The suspect has not been identified.
I-70 EB will closed for several hours at US 6 exit in Golden for multi-vehicle crash caused by a suspect out of Denver. Traffic is being diverted onto US 6 EB exit. I-70 WB is down to one lane. Avoid the area if possible due to traffic delays. CSP is investigating the crash. pic.twitter.com/PNiiYCJxct— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 1, 2023
The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a travel alert stating that eastbound traffic must detour at the C-470 exit.
Authorities anticipate a closure of several hours. Alternate routes are advised.
This is a developing story and will be updated.