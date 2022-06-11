Northbound traffic on Interstate 25 in the South Denver Metro area has reopened after a multi-vehicle accident sent five people to the hospital Saturday, emergency officials said.
Emergency responders were sent to the Ridgegate Parkway exit in Lone Tree just before 1:20 p.m. after reports of a "multi-casualty incident," South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted Saturday.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed northbound lanes between Castle Pines Parkway and RidgeGate Parkway until 2:40 p.m.
An initial investigation of the crash revealed a motorcycle had pulled over to the side of the road and Hyundai SUV went to assist , said Sgt. Troy Kessler, a spokesman with the Colorado State Patrol.
Kessler said at the time of impact, the motorcyclist was inside the SUV.
Five people were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.
The investigation into the incident continues.