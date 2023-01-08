Police lights (copy) (copy)
DENVER GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

One woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle at Third Avenue and Federal Boulevard. This is the third traffic related death of 2023 and one of two pedestrian versus car crashes Denver Police responded to early Sunday morning. 

Denver Police first reported the incident at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Federal Boulevard was closed between Third and Sixth avenues, and DPD advised residents to seek alternate routes. 

After the crash, the woman was taken to the hospital. At 1 a.m. Sunday, Denver Police announced she had died. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police, according to a police update. 

While three people died in the first week of January in traffic-related accidents, overall 82 died in 2022, according to Denver's Vision Zero dashboard.

In another accident reported by police early Sunday, four people were hit by a car at 18th Street and Wazee Street. All four were transported to the hospital, two received with serious injuries, according to police. 

None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening a DPD spokesperson said. 

Police say the crash is still under investigation and do not have any other details to share. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, or submit a report online

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.