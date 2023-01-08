One woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle at Third Avenue and Federal Boulevard. This is the third traffic related death of 2023 and one of two pedestrian versus car crashes Denver Police responded to early Sunday morning.
Denver Police first reported the incident at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Federal Boulevard was closed between Third and Sixth avenues, and DPD advised residents to seek alternate routes.
TRAFFIC: #Denver Officers are investigating a crash involving a motorist and pedestrian at 3rd and Federal. One person transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Federal is closed between 3rd and 6th. Please seek alternative routes. Updates will be posted here pic.twitter.com/r2obZTTFpO— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 8, 2023
After the crash, the woman was taken to the hospital. At 1 a.m. Sunday, Denver Police announced she had died. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police, according to a police update.
While three people died in the first week of January in traffic-related accidents, overall 82 died in 2022, according to Denver's Vision Zero dashboard.
In another accident reported by police early Sunday, four people were hit by a car at 18th Street and Wazee Street. All four were transported to the hospital, two received with serious injuries, according to police.
None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening a DPD spokesperson said.
Police say the crash is still under investigation and do not have any other details to share. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, or submit a report online.