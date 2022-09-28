The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported a multiple-vehicle crash with injuries on C-470 near Morrison has shut down the road, according to a tweet at about 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.
"Heads up, CLOSED Eastbound C470 Alameda through Morrison Road," according to a tweet from Jefferson County Sheriff's. "Multiple jurisdictions are on the scene of multiple car accidents with injuries."
Heads up. CLOSED Eastbound C470 Alameda through Morrison Road. Multiple jurisdictions are on the scene of multiple car accidents with injuries. Please avoid the area and plan alternate routes of travel. pic.twitter.com/Gx79mXjqKs— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 28, 2022
Officials said there is no estimated time when the lanes will reopen.
Motorists were urged to take alternate routes and avoid the area.
This story is developing and will be updated through the evening.