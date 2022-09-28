police lights

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported a multiple-vehicle crash with injuries on C-470 near Morrison has shut down the road, according to a tweet at about 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. 

"Heads up, CLOSED Eastbound C470 Alameda through Morrison Road," according to a tweet from Jefferson County Sheriff's. "Multiple jurisdictions are on the scene of multiple car accidents with injuries." 

Officials said there is no estimated time when the lanes will reopen.

Motorists were urged to take alternate routes and avoid the area. 

This story is developing and will be updated through the evening. 

