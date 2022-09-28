Two people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on C-470 near Morrison late Wednesday afternoon. The crash led to the shutdown of the roadway. 

The Jefferson Sheriff's Office reported a accident with injuries in a tweet at about 5 p.m. 

"Heads up, CLOSED Eastbound C470 Alameda through Morrison Road," according to the sherrif's office. "Multiple jurisdictions are on the scene of multiple car accidents with injuries." 

At least six vehicles were involved, said Garrett Boyd of the Lakewood Police Department. Two people were transported to local area hospitals with injuries. The extent of their injuries was not known. 

As of 7 p.m., Boyd said the highway would be reopened within an hour.  

Nobody was killed in the crash Boyd said and motorists were urged to take alternate routes and avoid the area. 

This story is developing and will be updated through the evening. 

