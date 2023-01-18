A multivehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol.

I-70 is closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins) and the Kansas border (10 miles west of Burlington) due to a crash involving approximately nine semitrucks and 12 passengers just after 2 p.m.

The situation is ongoing and it is unknown at this time when the interstate will reopen to traffic. The crash could take until morning to clear, CSP said.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Driver are encouraged not to take alternate routes in the area as roads are still dangerous due to high winds and slick roads.

This is a developing story and will be updated.