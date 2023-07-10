An Aurora Police Department officer was involved in a crash while pursuing another vehicle connected with a shooting Sunday night.

The officer and two bystanders were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The incident began at 9:16 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a walk-in gunshot wound at a local hospital, the agency said in Tweet.

According to APD, the victim, a woman, said she didn't know where the shooting took place, however said it was somewhere either near 26th Avenue and Dayton Street or 6th Avenue and Havana Street.

Officers later determined the shooting occurred near 6th Ave. and Del Mar Circle West. Officers also developed information about a suspect vehicle, which was located driving in a parking lot near Parker Road and Dartmouth Avenue.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away, the agency said.

Southbound Peoria and eastbound 6th Avenue were closed for a time during the crash investigation.

The investigations are active and ongoing. Police are asking anyone with any information about the shooting and the suspects to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).