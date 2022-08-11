A crash on Buckley Road in Aurora left a man dead, a child seriously injured and another man injured, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.
Police received multiple calls about a crash in the area of East Arkansas Drive and South Buckley Road just before 5 p.m.
Upon arrival, police and fire crews found an unresponsive man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
A 4-year-old child, who was seriously injured in the crash, is suffering life-threatening injuries, while another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.
The deceased man was driving a white Pontiac sedan with the 4-year-old child in a car seat in the back, turning east onto Buckley Road, when the car was struck by a blue Audi sedan traveling north on Buckley by the man suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Aurora police are still investigating the crash to determine if driving under the influence, speed or other factors contributed to the crash.
Portions of Buckley Road closed at 5:30 p.m. but have since reopened.