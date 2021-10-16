A driver was killed Saturday when their pick up left the road and plummeted more than 100 feet down a scree slope near Paonia State Park.

The crash happened on Kebler Pass Road, about six miles southeast of Paonia State Park.

It's not known exactly when the accident occurred, but authorities began receiving reports of the crash around 1 p.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The Colorado State Patrol and Paonia Fire Department were on scene awaiting the coroner before recovering the driver's body.

CSP Trooper Hanson, who was on the scene, said, "So far we know that the vehicle was heading towards Crested Butte from 133, drove the right side of the embarkment and collided with some trees."