One person died and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Denver on Thursday night.
TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a single vehicle crash at SB I-25 and W 8th Ave. Two adult males have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Expect delays in the area. Alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/OVIHZFj7aW— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 4, 2022
The crash happened on southbound Interstate 25 near West 8th Avenue. Police announced the incident on Twitter at 11:13 p.m.
Two people were sent to the hospital as a result of the crash. One has since died, according to the department.
It is currently unknown whether drugs, alcohol or speed played a role in the crash.