Authorities on Thursday shut down eastbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon after a tractor-trailer overturned.
The Glenwood Canyon is closed eastbound between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero. The road will reopen in approximately 6-8 hours. Please be patient on the detour (H13-H40-H9). It's a beautiful day for the scenic route. @GypsumFire @ColoradoDOT @EagleCountySO @Garco911 pic.twitter.com/gYej7PmDoS— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) July 7, 2022
The Colorado State Patrol said the highway between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero would be closed between six and eight hours.
Authorities recommended drivers use State Highway 13 to U.S. Highway 40 to State Highway 9 to get back onto I-70.