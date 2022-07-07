Semi overturned I70; 7-7-22

Eastbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is current closed after a semi-truck overturned Thursday. 

 Courtesy of the Colorado State Patrol

Authorities on Thursday shut down eastbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon after a tractor-trailer overturned. 

The Colorado State Patrol said the highway between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero would be closed between six and eight hours.

Authorities recommended drivers use State Highway 13 to U.S. Highway 40 to State Highway 9 to get back onto I-70.

