Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

Denver police on Friday shut down part of Interstate 70 as they tried to make contact with a person in crisis.

Both directions of the interstate were closed at North Federal Boulevard. 

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes until the road reopens. There was no indication from police on when the road would reopen.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.