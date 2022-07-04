A pedestrian was killed on Sunday night after they were hit by a vehicle in northeast Denver.
Denver police said the crash happened in the area of East 36th Avenue an North Quebec Street in the city's Central Park neighborhood.
#HeadsUp: #DPD is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian in the area of E 36th Ave and N Quebec St. The #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide victim identification when available. NB Quebec is closed at 35th st. pic.twitter.com/94plibrJ78— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 4, 2022
The victim was produced dead at the scene. His identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
Officials did not say whether the driver of the vehicle was arrested.
The incident remains under investigation.