A pedestrian died in a vehicle-involved crash in on Interstate 25 in Thornton Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Thornton Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Saturday afternoon.
Authorities closed I-25 in both directions from Thornton Parkway to 104th Avenue, according to a Department tweet. At 2:30 p.m., one lane was opened and closed again for investigation.
Police said Huron Street, Grant Street and Washington Street serve as alternative routes.
The investigation is ongoing and police said the circumstances involving the accident are unknown.