A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Wheat Ridge.
Limited information regarding the crash has been released but the incident occurred on Interstate 70 and North Harlan Street. The Wheat Ridge Police Department announced the crash on Twitter at 6:40 p.m.
The pedestrian died as a result of the crash. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with officers, police said.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed as police investigated the crash.
Attempts to reach the Wheat Ridge Police Department for more information have been unsuccessful.