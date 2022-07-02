Ambulance
Matt Gush

A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning and the driver believed to be responsible is in custody, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers were sent to the area of North Broadway Street and West Ellsworth Avenue at 1:40 a.m. after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, Cassandra Ulrich said, a spokeswoman for the department.

The victim, a man, was pronounced dead on scene. His identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner. 

Ulrich said the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault. 

The suspect's identity had not been released as of Saturday morning. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

