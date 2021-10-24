A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70 in northwest Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday on I-70 at North Pecos Street. The pedestrian, a man, was found suffering from serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit the pedestrian left the scene without stopping or calling for help, police said.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning. Police said they have no information about the suspect vehicle or driver.

The pedestrian was walking either on the roadway or on the side of the interstate when he was struck, police said. Police do not know why the pedestrian was walking on the interstate.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.