A person was found dead in their vehicle in Arapahoe County after being swept away by high waters in Wednesday night's storm.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office got reports of vehicles off the road due to high water in the area of Watkins Road and East 6th Avenue in unincorporated Arapahoe County around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet.

One of the vehicles was reported to have been occupied and swept away by the high water.

ACSO deputies and Bennett-Watkins Fire searched the area and could not find the vehicle Wednesday night due to "very high waters," the tweet said.

Early Thursday, crews used drones and saw what was believed to be the top of a vehicle.

Water rescuers from South Metro Fire Rescue recovered the vehicle around 9:20 a.m. and found its occupant dead, according to the tweet.

This story is developing and will be updated.