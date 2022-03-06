Multiple pileups, reported amid icy road conditions, closed stretches of northbound Interstate 25 for several hours in Denver on Sunday.
Closures were first reported at about 4 p.m., and affected stretches of the interstate between Evans and Alameda avenues until Sunday evening.
Denver Gazette news partner 9NEWS reported there were a total of six crashes involving 50 vehicles, and that only minor injuries were reported.
The Colorado Department of Transportation and Denver police tweeted shortly before 8 p.m. that all lanes had been reopened.
NB I-25 is totally shut down near Emerson after around 50 cars crashed in several pile ups in the areaSnow plows are clearing the road as tow trucks pick up the cars Really icy out here… obviously pic.twitter.com/DudxUaRO2h— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 7, 2022