I-25 pileup in Denver on March 6

Screenshot from 9NEWS YouTube video.  

Multiple pileups, reported amid icy road conditions, closed stretches of northbound Interstate 25 for several hours in Denver on Sunday. 

Closures were first reported at about 4 p.m., and affected stretches of the interstate between Evans and Alameda avenues until Sunday evening. 

Denver Gazette news partner 9NEWS reported there were a total of six crashes involving 50 vehicles, and that only minor injuries were reported. 

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Denver police tweeted shortly before 8 p.m. that all lanes had been reopened. 

