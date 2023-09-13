A two-vehicle crash involving a semi on Sunday morning left several passengers injured and one child deceased in Platteville.

Police responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Highway 85 near Justin Avenue, according to a joint press release by the Platteville Police Department and the Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District. Upon arrival, they found that an SUV and semi-truck had collided, throwing multiple passengers from the vehicles.

Responders began assessing the injured passengers and working to help get a trapped person out of the SUV. Five people suffered injuries: two moderately injured, one with a minor injury and one "young child" deceased, according to the release.

Seven people were transported to three different trauma centers for their injuries. An adult had taken themselves and an infant to another hospital before responders arrived on the scene.

The semi-truck driver was medically assisted and released on scene. He stayed to help investigators.

Preliminary reports determined that the SUV had turned in front of the semi-truck. There were 10 people in the SUV and no car seats. It was confirmed that the child and infant were in the laps of other passengers, according to the release.

Both Platteville Police Department and PGFPD stressed the importance of wearing a seatbelt and putting children in the correct car seats. A properly installed car seat reduces the risk for injury in a crash by 70-to-80%. Also, an adult wearing a seat belt is 30 times less likely to be thrown from a car in a crash.

No updated information about charges or victim conditions was released Wednesday.