Portions of Buckley Road in Aurora are shut down after three people were injured during a crash Thursday afternoon.
Officers on scene of a serious crash near S. Buckley Road and E. Arkansas Ave. At least 3 patients one with life-threatening injuries. Buckley Road is closed for the investigation. Updates will be here. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/ANDEPcyG8Q— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 11, 2022
The crash happened in the area of East Arkansas Drive and South Buckley Road, the Aurora Police Department tweeted at 5:30 p.m.
Police said three people were injured during the crash and one of the victims sustained life threatening injuries.
Buckley Road is currently closed as police continue their investigation.