Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

Portions of Buckley Road in Aurora are shut down after three people were injured during a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of East Arkansas Drive and South Buckley Road, the Aurora Police Department tweeted at 5:30 p.m.

Police said three people were injured during the crash and one of the victims sustained life threatening injuries.

Buckley Road is currently closed as police continue their investigation. 

