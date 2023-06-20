The closure of Colorado Highway 7 caused by a massive rockslide at mile marker 23 between Lyons and Allenspark last week will continue at least through Friday as cleanup progresses, according to a CDOT press release.

The slide occurred sometime between 6:05 and 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. There were no reported injuries or damage to vehicles.

“It’s funny, I just got a call from someone who came down the canyon at 6:05, and it was reported by another who came down at 6:15,” Jared Fiel, CDOT Region 4 communications manager told The Denver Gazette.

Tons of loose rock on the mountainside where the slide occurred have been pulled down to stabilize the wall, and boulders the size of fire trucks are being blasted into small enough chunks that they can be loaded into dump trucks. More than 100 truckloads have already been hauled away, says CDOT.

“We realize the inconvenience this has caused for the residents of the canyon,” said Regional Transportation Director Heather Paddock. “But this slide has loosened a lot more rock in this area and we need to get all of that down, so it is safe for the traveling public when we reopen.

Only residents living above and below the rockslide are allowed past the highway closures, but no one is able to drive through the work location, said Fiel.

“One of the hardest parts for residents is planning for the longer detours with their regular commutes, so we wanted to give this Friday as our best estimate for when the road will be open, knowing that we have a few days of rain in the forecast this week as well,” Paddock added.

As to the expense, Feil said emergency funds are covering the costs, but a total will not be known for some time.

Updates for the closure will be posted to CoTrip.org as they are available.