A rollover crash on Interstate 70 approximately at mile post 217 or one mile west of Herman Gulch Road, sparked a fire in the forest just off the highway around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Flames and smoke could be seen from a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) web camera.

"I-70 is closed between exit 218: Herman Gulch and exit 216: US 6; Loveland Pass or seven miles west of Silver Plume, at Mile Point 218. Road closed expect delays due to safety concerns.," CDOT posted on its website.

The fire was put out approximately 10 minutes later, however, full details from the rollover crash and fire are limited right now.

I-70 reopened around 7 a.m.

This story will update as more information becomes available.