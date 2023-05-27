Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment Photo Credit: m-gucci (iStock).

Photo Credit: m-gucci (iStock).

 m-gucci

A motorcycle crash in Aurora Saturday left the rider dead and roads in the area closed, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.

Officers are investigating the crash, which happened between a motorcycle and vehicle at the intersection of East Smith Road and Chambers Road, according to the tweet at 10:47 a.m.

Motorcyclist seriously injured in C-470 hit-and-run

The area is near the intersection of I-70 and I-225 in Aurora. 

The motorcyclist died and, as of the time of the tweet, police did not know if there were other injuries. 

Both directions of Smith Road are closed between Airport Boulevard and Chambers Road, according to the tweet. 

Members of the APD traffic unit are investigating the crash and the road is expected to be closed for "an extended period of time," according to the tweet. 

2022 was deadliest year for motorcyclists on Colorado roads

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.