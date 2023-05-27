A motorcycle crash in Aurora Saturday left the rider dead and roads in the area closed, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.

Officers are investigating the crash, which happened between a motorcycle and vehicle at the intersection of East Smith Road and Chambers Road, according to the tweet at 10:47 a.m.

The area is near the intersection of I-70 and I-225 in Aurora.

The motorcyclist died and, as of the time of the tweet, police did not know if there were other injuries.

Both directions of Smith Road are closed between Airport Boulevard and Chambers Road, according to the tweet.

Members of the APD traffic unit are investigating the crash and the road is expected to be closed for "an extended period of time," according to the tweet.