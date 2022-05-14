Interstate 25 in Thornton reopened after a rollover crash closed portions of the interstate on Saturday morning.
Thornton police announced the roadway was reopened at Thornton Parkway at 10 a.m.
The interstate was closed at Thornton Parkway after the crash. Motorists were diverted along the exit as investigators processed the scene and crews cleaned up the highway.
Police originally believed the interstate would be closed for "an extended period of time" but "the cleanup went faster than expected," officials wrote on Twitter.